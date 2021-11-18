How Frank Became Meat

0
Written by Misery Pigeon

By Benjamin Davis

Welcome to “What Happened When Frank Died.” In this column, for as long as I’m allowed, I’m going to kill Frank. Like—a lot. Worse, every two weeks, he will then be subjected to a multiverse of afterlives: absurd, funny, brutal, depressing, wild, creepy, heart-wrenching afterlives. Some will be based on existing theories, some on my own demented imaginings. In each, Frank will begin anew, searching, as always, for his lost family in the messy business of the many potential Great Beyonds. Frank (thankfully) does not remember his past-afterlives. Yet, attentive readers who pick up clues along the way will be able to solve the mystery of what happened before Frank died.

Frank died. He tried to move. He couldn’t. He was wet. He was meat. He lay in the bathtub, still aware. He felt like an ant trapped under a big fat foot; crushed, unable to twitch.

View original post 287 more words

